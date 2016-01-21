版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 21日 星期四 14:17 BJT

BRIEF-Emmi acquires 100 pct of Glaeserne Molkerei

Jan 21 Emmi AG :

* Acquires 100 pct of Glaeserne Molkerei

* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

