版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 21日 星期四 15:35 BJT

BRIEF-SimCorp signs license agreement with Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company

Jan 21 Simcorp A/S :

* Simcorp announces that it has signed a 5-year subscription license agreement with Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company Source text for Eikon:

