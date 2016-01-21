BRIEF-Ahlstrom sells glassfiber business to Owens Corning

US STOCKS-Wall St dips as investors ready for Trump's inauguration
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Jan 21 Ahlstrom Oyj :
* Has signed an agreement to divest its Building & Wind business unit to Owens Corning
* Initial debt and cash free purchase price, which is subject to EBITDA adjustment, is 73 million euros ($79.61 million)
* Unit to be divested was part of building and energy business area until end of 2015
* Expects to book a capital gain of approximately 25 million euros following completion of transaction
* Gain will not have an impact on Ahlstrom's operating profit excluding non-recurring items
* Transaction is expected to be completed during H1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Transcanada receives FERC approval to construct Leach XPress and Rayne XPress projects
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Western Union agreed to pay $586 million to settle allegations that it failed to prevent criminals from using its service for money laundering and fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Joel Schectman and Diane Bartz; editing by Grant McCool)