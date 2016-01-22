BRIEF-Interroll Holding FY 2015 net profit up 52 pct at CHF 29 mln

Jan 22 Interroll Holding AG :
* FY 2015 new orders rose to a new record level of 385.1 million Swiss francs ($382.01 million) (+9.8 pct compared to previous year) while net sales amounted to 360.8 million Swiss francs (+7.6 pct)
* Operating result (EBITDA) for financial year 2015 is expected to be around 58 million francs (approx. +32 pct compared to previous year) and net profit around 29 million francs (approx. +52 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0081 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
