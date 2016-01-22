版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 22日 星期五 14:00 BJT

BRIEF-AFG Arbonia Forster Holding acquires 31 pct of shares in Gaulhofer

Jan 22 AFG Arbonia Forster Holding AG :

* With the acquisition of a minority stake of 31 pct in Gaulhofer, AFG strengthens the existing supply agreement for plastic windows Source text: bit.ly/1Ku2JXx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

