版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 22日 星期五 14:00 BJT

BRIEF-Geberit says Spoerry to step down from geberit board

Jan 22 Geberit Ag

* Says  Robert F. Spoerry to step down from Geberit board of directors at general meeting in April 2

* search for a successor has been initiated.  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

