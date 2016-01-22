BRIEF-Geberit says Spoerry to step down from geberit board

Jan 22 Geberit Ag
* Says Robert F. Spoerry to step down from Geberit board of directors at general meeting in April 2
* search for a successor has been initiated. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
更多 瑞士市场报道
Banks put "hard" Brexit move plans into action
LONDON, Jan 19 Global banks have begun signalling how they will put plans into action to cope with a "hard" exit by Britain from the European Union.
FOREX-Yellen speech bolsters dollar after Trump's mixed messages
* Dollar holds most of almost 1 pct gain after Yellen comments