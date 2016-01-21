版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 22日 星期五 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-Basilea says GSK drops U.S. alitretinoin program

Jan 21 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG says:

* GSK informs Basilea that it has elected not to continue its U.S. alitretinoin program

* Basilea has option to re-acquire U.S. alitretinoin rights Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)

