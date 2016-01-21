BRIEF-Basilea says GSK drops U.S. alitretinoin program

UK PM May says she has had positive discussions with banks
LONDON, Jan 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she had had positive discussions with banks about the benefits of the City of London financial district.
Jan 21 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG says:
* GSK informs Basilea that it has elected not to continue its U.S. alitretinoin program
* Basilea has option to re-acquire U.S. alitretinoin rights
* Energiedienst Holding AG (EDH) is expected to close fiscal year 2016 with a higher operating result (EBIT) than expected
* Says Japanese monetary easing to continue