2016年 1月 22日

BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere Tradition FY 2015 revenue CHF 814.5 mln, down 1.7 pct

Jan 22 Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA :

* Reported revenue in 2015: 814.5 million Swiss francs ($807.88 million), down 1.7 pct in constant currencies

* FY 2015 net result is expected to be higher than last year, following on from results published at end of June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0082 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

