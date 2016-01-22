BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere Tradition FY 2015 revenue CHF 814.5 mln, down 1.7 pct

Jan 22 Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA :
* Reported revenue in 2015: 814.5 million Swiss francs ($807.88 million), down 1.7 pct in constant currencies
* FY 2015 net result is expected to be higher than last year, following on from results published at end of June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0082 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
