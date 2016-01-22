BRIEF-arGEN-X successfully closes transaction with US funds

BRIEF-Trinseo COO Martin Pugh to retire
* Martin Pugh, EVP and COO, to retire from Trinseo
Jan 22 arGEN-X BV :
* Says successfully closes transaction with US funds advised by subsidiaries of Federated Investors Inc
* 1,480,420 shares have been issued at 10.79 euros ($11.66) per share
* Albemarle Corporation announces early tender results of maximum tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
* GATX Corporation reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results