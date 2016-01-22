版本:
2016年 1月 23日

BRIEF-arGEN-X successfully closes transaction with US funds

Jan 22 arGEN-X BV :

* Says successfully closes transaction with US funds advised by subsidiaries of Federated Investors Inc

* 1,480,420 shares have been issued at 10.79 euros ($11.66) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9255 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

