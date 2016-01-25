版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 25日 星期一 14:37 BJT

BRIEF-Gilead holds 14.75% of Galapagos shares

Jan 25 Galapagos NV :

* Gilead Sciences through subsidiary Gilead Biopharmaceutics Ireland Unlimited company subscribing capital increase and thus receiving 6,760,701 new Galapagos shares, indirectly holds 14.75 pct of Galapagos shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐