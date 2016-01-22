版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 22日 星期五 21:39 BJT

BRIEF-Sulzer to supply centrifugal pump package to Fibria Celulose in Brazil

Jan 22 Sulzer AG :

* To supply extensive centrifugal pump package to Fibria Celulose SA in Brazil Source text - bit.ly/1OKZBIv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

