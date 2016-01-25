版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 25日 星期一 13:38 BJT

BRIEF-Valartis Group: SIX extends deadline for 2015 annual report

Jan 25 Valartis Group AG :

* SIX exchange regulation approves Valartis Group application for an extended deadline for publication of their 2015 annual report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐