2016年 1月 25日 星期一 14:10 BJT

BRIEF-Ascom Holding: Ascom Network Testing and Ranplan enter partnership

Jan 25 Ascom Holding AG :

* Ascom and Ranplan enter partnership to offer solutions for in-building and metropolitan networks

* Partnership between Ascom Network Testing and Ranplan will expand Ascom's market leading TEMS portfolio Source text - bit.ly/1VjGGbP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

