版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 25日 星期一 14:52 BJT

BRIEF-Mobilezone announces changes in board of directors

Jan 25 Mobilezone AG :

* Andreas M. Schoenenberger to step down as a member of board of directors at the next general assembly in April 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐