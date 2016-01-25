BRIEF-Mobilezone announces changes in board of directors

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 19
ZURICH, Jan 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,335 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Jan 25 Mobilezone AG :
* Andreas M. Schoenenberger to step down as a member of board of directors at the next general assembly in April 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.