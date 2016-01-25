版本:
BRIEF-Sotkamo Silver extends agreement with ABB Oy

Jan 25 Sotkamo Silver AB :

* Financing- and delivery agreement with ABB Oy, Finland, a unit of ABB Ltd, has been extended until the end of 2016

* The value of the delivery is about 5 million euros ($5.41 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9244 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

