2016年 1月 25日 星期一

BRIEF-Sunrise Communications and Telefonica extend partnership agreement

Jan 25 Sunrise Communications Group AG :

* Sunrise Communications and Telefonica extend their broad partnership agreement

* Agreement extended until further notice Source text - bit.ly/1OJ364C Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

