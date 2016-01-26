BRIEF-Galapagos reports goals for efficacy of GLPG1205 in patients with UC were not met

BRIEF-American Express expects 2017 earnings per share of $5.60 - $5.80
* Fourth-quarter consolidated total revenues net of interest expense were $8.0 billion, down 4 percent from $8.4 billion a year ago
Jan 26 Galapagos NV :
* Reports results with GLPG1205 in ulcerative colitis
* Phase 2a study confirms good pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability
* Endpoints for efficacy of GLPG1205 in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC), however, were not met.
* Will discontinue clinical development in UC
* Origin study results showed that GLPG1205 did not statistically significantly differentiate from placebo on (partial) Mayo scores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Satori Resources adds technical expertise by board of directors and management appointments
* Stemline Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock