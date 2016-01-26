版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 26日 星期二 14:34 BJT

BRIEF-Seadrill Partners declares $0.25/unit cash distribution

Jan 26 Seadrill Partners Llc

* Says its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 of $0.25 per unit

* This cash distribution will be paid on or about Feb 12, 2016 to all unitholders of record as of the close of business on Feb 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐