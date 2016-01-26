BRIEF-Seadrill Partners declares $0.25/unit cash distribution

BRIEF-American Express expects 2017 earnings per share of $5.60 - $5.80
* Fourth-quarter consolidated total revenues net of interest expense were $8.0 billion, down 4 percent from $8.4 billion a year ago
Jan 26 Seadrill Partners Llc
* Says its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 of $0.25 per unit
* This cash distribution will be paid on or about Feb 12, 2016 to all unitholders of record as of the close of business on Feb 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Satori Resources adds technical expertise by board of directors and management appointments
* Stemline Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock