版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 25日 星期一

BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression Holding to deliver compressors in U.S.

Jan 25 Burckhardt Compression Holding AG :

* To deliver Hyper Compressor and Process Gas Compressor API618 for LDPE tubular plant in U.S.

* Delivery will take place in early 2017, plant is supposed to start operations end of 2017 Source text - bit.ly/1KzsJAE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

