瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 26日 星期二 00:59 BJT

BRIEF-Gurit's visual carbon prepregs qualified by two new car manufacturers

Jan 25 Gurit Holding AG :

* Company's SC 110 and SC 160 visual carbon prepregs have been qualified by two new major car manufacturers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

