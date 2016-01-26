版本:
BRIEF-Air Liquide's acquisition of Airgas on track

Jan 26 Air Liquide :

* Customary regulatory reviews proceeding as expected

* Parties continue to expect to complete merger in Q2 or Q3 of 2016

* Previously committed bridge financing successfully syndicated amongst large group of international banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

