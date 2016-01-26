BRIEF-Air Liquide's acquisition of Airgas on track

BRIEF-American Express expects 2017 earnings per share of $5.60 - $5.80
* Fourth-quarter consolidated total revenues net of interest expense were $8.0 billion, down 4 percent from $8.4 billion a year ago
Jan 26 Air Liquide :
* Customary regulatory reviews proceeding as expected
* Parties continue to expect to complete merger in Q2 or Q3 of 2016
* Previously committed bridge financing successfully syndicated amongst large group of international banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fourth-quarter consolidated total revenues net of interest expense were $8.0 billion, down 4 percent from $8.4 billion a year ago
* Satori Resources adds technical expertise by board of directors and management appointments
* Stemline Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock