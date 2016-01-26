版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 26日 星期二 20:49 BJT

BRIEF-Amadeus closes acquisition of Navitaire for $830 mln

Jan 26 Amadeus It Holding SA :

* Closes acquisition of Navitaire by paying $830 million to Accenture Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐