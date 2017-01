Jan 27 Hochdorf Holding AG :

* FY gross sales revenue was increased by 28.5 pct to 551.1 million Swiss francs ($542.1 million) compared to previous year

* Breaks 500 million Swiss franc barrier for the first time

* Anticipates revenue figures at same level as last year