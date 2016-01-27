版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 27日 星期三

BRIEF-Golar LNG Partners approves quarterly cash distribution of $0.5775/unit

Jan 27 Golar LNG Partners LP :

* Says board of directors has approved a quarterly cash distribution with respect to quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015 of $0.5775 per unit Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

