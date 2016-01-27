版本:
BRIEF-Linde, Univation to cooperate on polyethylene plant, cracker integration

Jan 27 Linde AG

* Univation Technologies and the Linde Group to cooperate on advancing polyethylene plant and cracker integration

* Parties expect that this exclusive partnership will deliver measurable benefits to resin producers globally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

