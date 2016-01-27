版本:
BRIEF-Shell says its shareholders vote in favour of BG deal

Jan 27 Shell

* Reg-Royal Dutch Shell: Shell shareholders vote in favour of Shell and BG

* Announces poll result from today's general meeting held at Circustheater, Circusstraat 4, 2586 CW, Hague, Netherlands

* Says 83.08 percent of shareholders present at meeting vote in favour of BG deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

