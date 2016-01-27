BRIEF-Shell says its shareholders vote in favour of BG deal

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.71
* Says Q4 net interest income rose $13.7 million from Q3 to $248.3 million
Jan 27 Shell
* Reg-Royal Dutch Shell: Shell shareholders vote in favour of Shell and BG
* Announces poll result from today's general meeting held at Circustheater, Circusstraat 4, 2586 CW, Hague, Netherlands
* Says 83.08 percent of shareholders present at meeting vote in favour of BG deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
* Target announces major push into soccer in the U.S.; becomes official partner of major league soccer and Minnesota United FC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: