BRIEF-Ascom Holding FY 2015 revenue down at CHF 411 mln

Jan 28 Ascom Holding AG :

* Achieves net profit of around 24 million Swiss francs ($23.59 million) in fiscal year 2015

* Revenues of around 411 million francs in fiscal year 2015 (2014: 437.7 million francs)

* EBITDA margin of around 11.5 pct for the fiscal year 2015 (2014: 14.8 pct)

* Confirms its guidance for the wireless solution division in 2016 and 2017, targeting revenue growth of 5 - 10 pct at constant exchange rates with an EBITDA margin of 14 - 18 pct

* Will propose an unchanged dividend of 0.45 francs per share