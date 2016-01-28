BRIEF-Berner Kantonalbank FY 2015 profit CHF 131.3 mln, 0.7 pct up

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 28 Berner Kantonalbank AG :
* FY 2015 profit amounted to 131.3 million Swiss francs ($129.12 million), 0.7 percent over the previous year
* Board of directors proposes to further increase the dividend by 0.20 Swiss francs to 6.00 Swiss francs per share Source text: bit.ly/1SkKI4g Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0169 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she had had positive discussions with banks about the benefits of the City of London financial district.
* Energiedienst Holding AG (EDH) is expected to close fiscal year 2016 with a higher operating result (EBIT) than expected