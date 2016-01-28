BRIEF-Huegli Holding FY sales CHF 378.3 mln, 0.4 pct up

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 28 Huegli Holding AG :
* FY sales of 378.3 million Swiss francs ($371.94 million) stand +0.4 pct above previous year
* Earnings forecast 2015: EBIT due to currency losses slightly below previous year's level
* Outlook 2016: moderate organic sales growth, slightly over-proportional EBIT increase
* Consumer brands affected by decline in trade goods
* Currency losses of nearly -10 pct have negative impact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0171 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Energiedienst Holding AG (EDH) is expected to close fiscal year 2016 with a higher operating result (EBIT) than expected