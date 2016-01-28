版本:
BRIEF-St Dupont Q3 sales 22.1 million euros, up 20.6 pct

Jan 28 St Dupont SA :

* Q3 net profit 1.9 million euros ($2.08 million) versus 1.7 million euros year ago

* Q3 sales 22.1 million euros, up 20.6 pct

* Q3 operating profit 2.6 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

