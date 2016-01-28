BRIEF-St Dupont Q3 sales 22.1 million euros, up 20.6 pct

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack
Jan 28 St Dupont SA :
* Q3 net profit 1.9 million euros ($2.08 million) versus 1.7 million euros year ago
* Q3 sales 22.1 million euros, up 20.6 pct
* Q3 operating profit 2.6 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
($1 = 0.9137 euros)
LONDON, Jan 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she had had positive discussions with banks about the benefits of the City of London financial district.
* Energiedienst Holding AG (EDH) is expected to close fiscal year 2016 with a higher operating result (EBIT) than expected