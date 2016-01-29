BRIEF-BFW Liegenschaften FY net rental income up 17 pct at CHF 19.1 mln

Jan 29 BFW Liegenschaften AG :

* FY earnings from rental income rose by 22 pct to 15.9 million Swiss francs ($15.64 million)

* FY prelim EBIT of 19.5 million Swiss francs (previous year 14.1 million Swiss francs 

* FY net rental income increased by 17 pct 19.1 million Swiss francs 

* Valuation of investment portfolio resulted in positive changes in fair value of real estate investments in the amount of 6.4 million Swiss francs in FY

* Valuation of investment portfolio resulted in positive changes in fair value of real estate investments in the amount of 6.4 million Swiss francs in FY

* FY earnings including effects from changes in fair value of real estate investments and deferred taxes at 10.2 million Swiss francs (previous year 2.8 million Swiss francs)