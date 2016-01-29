版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 29日 星期五 13:53 BJT

BRIEF-Rieter Holding FY sales down 10 pct at CHF 1.04 bln

Jan 29 Rieter Holding AG :

* FY sales down 10 percent at 1.04 billion Swiss francs ($1.02 billion)

* FY orders received down 30 percent at 801.6 million Swiss francs

* Expects EBIT margin of 7.0 pct and a net profit of 4.8 pct of sales for 2015 financial year Source text - bit.ly/1WQPpDH Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0159 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

