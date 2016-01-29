版本:
BRIEF-Xvivo Perfusion signs deal with University Hospital in Lausanne CHUV, Switzerland

Jan 29 Xvivo Perfusion AB :

* The University Hospital in Lausanne CHUV, Switzerland has decided to acquire the Xvivo Perfusion system, XPS(tm)

* Delivery and installation of XPS to take place in March Source text for Eikon:

