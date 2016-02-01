BRIEF-Shell to sell its 51 pct stake in Shell Refining Company in Malaysia

Feb 1 Shell
* Sale of Shell's share in the Shell Refining Company,
Malaysia
* Shell agrees to sell its shareholding in the Shell
Refining Company in Malaysia to Malaysian Hengyuan International
Limited (MHIL)
* The transaction is expected to complete in 2016, subject
to obtaining regulatory approval.
* Reached a conditional agreement with Malaysian Hengyuan
International Limited for sale of its 51 pct shareholding in
refining company for $66.3 million
* Shell has also agreed the sale of its marketing business
in Denmark and Norway, its LPG businesses in France and a 33.24
pct shareholding in Showa Shell Sekiyu KK
