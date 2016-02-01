BRIEF-Blackstone funds to sell 2.1 mln Gecina shares - bookrunner

Feb 1 Deutsche Bank
* Proposed Placing Of 2.1 Mln Shares In Gecina By Moon Finance VII, Moon Finance EIII, Moon Finance Holdings, And Gevrey Investissement Bookrunner- Bookrunner
* Deutsche Bank AG, London branch is acting as the sole bookrunner on the accelerated bookbuilding- Bookrunner Further company coverage:
更多 公司新闻(英文)
Ex-VW CEO denies early knowledge of diesel emissions cheating
BERLIN, Jan 19 Former Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn told German lawmakers he did not know about the company's systematic emissions cheating earlier than VW has officially admitted.
Aeromexico says Delta to complete acquisition of 49 percent stake in Q2
DUBLIN, Jan 19 Aeromexico said on Thursday it expects a share tender transaction to lift Delta Air Lines' stake to 49 percent to be completed by the end of the second quarter.