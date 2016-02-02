版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 2日 星期二 13:54 BJT

BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank FY net profit down 0.9 pct at CHF 180.1 mln

Feb 2 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :

* FY net interest income 303.6 million Swiss francs ($298.3 million), down 5.3 percent; net commission 82.7 million francs, down 1.7pct

* FY net profit 180.1 million francs, down 0.9 percent

* Sees FY 2016 profit to be approximately at level of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0179 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

