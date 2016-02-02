BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank FY net profit down 0.9 pct at CHF 180.1 mln

Zodiac Aerospace rockets after Safran bid, European shares retreat
* Royal Mail falls after results (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
Feb 2 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :
* FY net interest income 303.6 million Swiss francs ($298.3 million), down 5.3 percent; net commission 82.7 million francs, down 1.7pct
* FY net profit 180.1 million francs, down 0.9 percent
* Sees FY 2016 profit to be approximately at level of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0179 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Royal Mail falls after results (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* Miels was head of Astra's European business (Adds interview with GSK CEO in Davos, further details)
DAVOS, Jan 19 The British government is supportive of a three-year transition period for the financial sector once Britain leaves the European Union, Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said on Thursday.