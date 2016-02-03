版本:
BRIEF-ABB CFO expects $300 mln-$500 mln in restructuring charges for WCP program in 2016

Feb 3 ABB

* Says ahead of schedule on cost cutting program

* Says looking with optimism in india, solid growth in power

* Says moving into western chinese cities to balance slowdown

* Says expects $300 million to $500 million in restructuring charges for white collar productivity program in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

