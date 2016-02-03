BRIEF-ABB CEO says would consider acquisitions in sensors, software

BRIEF-LLB sees net profit of about 104 mln Swiss francs for 2016
* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.
Feb 3 ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer
* Says underlying demand for Power Grids business including equipment for utilities is strong
* Says acquisitions should strengthen early cycle business, such as electrification products
* Says would consider acquisitions in sensors, software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)