BRIEF-Net mobile sees indirect benefits from planned acquisition of Visa Europe Ltd

Feb 1 Net Mobile AG :

* Planned acquisition of Visa Europe Limited through Visa Inc. benefits company indirectly - positive non-recurring effect expected

* Expects 17 million euros ($18.49 million) allotment amount for its subsidiary net-m privatbank 1891 AG, as member of Visa Europe Limited, through takeover of Visa Europe Limited by Visa Inc.

* Assumes that its subsidiary can expect 13 million euros in cash and approx. 4 million euros in preferred shares of Visa Inc. during current fiscal year Source text - bit.ly/1nIpv9s

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

