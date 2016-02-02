版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 2日 星期二 13:58 BJT

BRIEF-Bucher Industries FY 2015 net sales down at CHF 2.49 bln

Feb 2 Bucher Industries AG :

* FY order intake 2.44 billion Swiss francs ($2.40 billion) versus 2.742 billion francs year ago

* FY net sales 2.49 billion francs versus 2.806 billion francs year ago

* Expects slight downturn in sales in 2016 and an operating profit and profit for the year on a par with the previous year Source text - bit.ly/1WZ3mQ6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0184 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

