瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 2日 星期二 13:57 BJT

BRIEF-Gategroup Holding completes acquisition of Inflight Service Group

Feb 2 Gategroup Holding AG :

* Gategroup completes acquisition of Inflight Service Group and wins new retail on board contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

