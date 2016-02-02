BRIEF-BP Q4 replacement cost loss at $2.23 bln

Feb 2 Bp Plc :
* 4Q15 part 1 of 1
* BP's fourth-quarter replacement cost (rc) loss was $2,233
million, compared with a loss of $969 million a year ago
* Today announced a quarterly dividend of 10.00 cents per
ordinary share ($0.600 per ads), which is expected to be paid on
24 march 2016.
* Net charge for non-operating items of $2,617 million and
net favourable fair value accounting effects of $188 million
* Total capital expenditure on an accruals basis for q4 was
$6.1 billion, of which organic capital expenditure* was $5.5
billion
* Underlying RC profit for Q4 was $196 million, compared
with $2,239 million for same period in 2014
* Net debt* at 31 december 2015 was $27.2 billion, compared
with $22.6 billion a year ago
* Net debt ratio* at 31 december 2015 was 21.6%, compared
with 16.7% a year ago. Net debt and net debt ratio are non-gaap
measures
* Expect net debt ratio to be above 20% whilst oil prices
remain weak
* Replacement cost profit before interest and tax for q4
and full year was $838 million and $7,111 million for
downstream
* BP Q4 underlying replacement cost profit expected at $730
million, according to company provided analyst consensus, versus
$2.2 billion year ago, $1.8 billion in Q3
* 2015 results include a net non-operating charge of $548
million for q4 and a net non-operating charge of $590 million
for full year, for downstream
* Underlying replacement cost profit before interest and
tax for q4 and full year was $1,218 million and $7,545 million
for downstream
* Looking ahead, refining margins in q1 are expected to be
lower than Q4 for downstream
* Upstream replacement cost result before interest and tax
for Q4 was a loss of $2,280 million
* Upstream net non-operating charge of $1,639 million for
q4
* group income statement includes a pre-tax charge of $443
million for q4 and $11,956 million for full year in relation to
gulf of mexico oil spill
* Upstream underlying replacement cost result before
interest and tax for q4 was a loss of $728 million
* Upstream production for quarter was 2,369mboe/d, 8.3%
higher than q4 of 2014
* Expect full-year 2016 upstream underlying production to
be broadly flat with 2015
* Upstream expect first-quarter 2016 reported production to
be broadly flat with q4 2015
* Current estimate for total cost of those elements of psc
settlement that bp considers can be reliably estimated,
including amounts already paid, is $12.4 billion
* Net impairment loss for q4 and full year is $2,014
million and $2,357 million respectively
* Anticipates taking over operations of unit's 480 wells
spread across 33,000 gross acres at end of q1 of 2016 relating
to devon energy deal
