BRIEF-BP to cut jobs at upstream and downstream segments

Feb 2 BP Plc
* Lower underlying result was predominantly driven by
impact of steeply lower oil and gas prices on BP's upstream
segment
* Brent crude oil marker price averaged $44 a barrel in 4Q
2015 compared with $77 a year earlier
* Completed $10 billion divestment programme announced in
October 2013 and plans a further $3-5 billion during 2016
* Sees annual organic capital expenditure to remain between
$17 and $19 billion in 2016 and 2017 and to be at lower end of
that range in 2016
* BP has taken around $1.5 billion in restructuring charges
over past five quarters; this total is expected to approach $2.5
billion by end of 2016
* Expects to reduce number of staff and contractor roles in
Upstream segment by around 4,000 during 2016
* Expects to reduce number of staff and contractor roles by
up to 3,000 from Downstream by end of 2017
* Q4 average henry hub US gas marker price was $2.27 per
million british thermal units compared with $4.04 in 4Q 2014
* BP CFO says should current conditions persist for longer
than seen, expect that actions taken will capture more deflation
* BP CFO says actions taken will drive point at which we
balance organic sources and uses of cash lower than $60 per
barrel indicated at last quarter's results
