2016年 2月 2日

BRIEF-Vodafone confirms in talks with Liberty Global about Netherlands JV

Feb 2 Vodafone Group Plc

* Response to media speculation

* Confirms it is in discussions with Liberty Global Plc regarding creation of a joint venture

* There is no certainty as to when or whether any transaction will be agreed.

* Discussions are ongoing and do not extend beyond creation of a joint venture in Netherlands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

