BRIEF-GSK says seeking U.S. approval for expanded indication for influenza vaccine

* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
Feb 2 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* Announces U.S. regulatory submission seeking expanded indication for flulaval quadrivalent (influenza vaccine) for infants 6 mos+
* Vaccine is currently approved for active immunisation against influenza A subtype viruses and type B viruses, in persons three years of age and older
* Submission seeks an expanded indication for children six months through 35 months of age. Link to source: [bit.ly/1X00UJ1] Further company coverage:
* Teledyne Technologies Inc says on January 17, 2017, entered into a second amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement
* International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch historic long-term partnership as Alibaba becomes worldwide olympic partner through 2028