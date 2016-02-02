版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 3日 星期三 01:08 BJT

BRIEF-Autoneum's joint venture UGN sells business in Chicago Heights

Feb 2 Autoneum Holding AG :

* Autoneum's joint venture UGN sells business in Chicago Heights, USA, to an affiliate of Angeles Equity Partners

* Parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price Source text - bit.ly/23Ha027 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

