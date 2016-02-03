BRIEF-Konecranes: update on pending merger between Konecranes and Terex

BRIEF-Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement for Levosert
* Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement to sell a female medical product in europe - statement
Feb 3 Konecranes Abp :
* Merger between Konecranes and Terex remains subject to approval by both Terex and Konecranes shareholders, regulatory approvals and other closing conditions
* Parties obtained antitrust clearances in India and Turkey
* Parties have made the merger-related HSR filing to US Department of Justice and are in filing preparation and pre-notification discussions with European Commission
* Closing of transaction is expected to occur about mid-year 2016 Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained