BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer to acquire Triad Professional Services

Feb 2 Wolters Kluwer Nv

* Wolters Kluwer to acquire Triad Professional Services

* Signed an agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Triad Professional Services, LLC, a provider of U.S. legal and compliance products and services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

