BRIEF-Biocartis and Amgen collaborate on rapid RAS biomarker testing

BRIEF-Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement for Levosert
* Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement to sell a female medical product in europe - statement
Feb 3 Biocartis Group NV :
* Biocartis and Amgen collaborate to offer rapid RAS biomarker testing to selected hospitals and clinics in Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Turkey
* Biocartis and Amgen have entered into a collaboration to evaluate idylla RAS testing as tool for rapid decentralized testing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained