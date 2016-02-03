BRIEF-Biocartis and Amgen collaborate on rapid RAS biomarker testing

Feb 3 Biocartis Group NV :

* Biocartis and Amgen collaborate to offer rapid RAS biomarker testing to selected hospitals and clinics in Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Turkey

* Biocartis and Amgen have entered into a collaboration to evaluate idylla RAS testing as tool for rapid decentralized testing