BRIEF-Syngenta 2015 EBITDA $2.777 bln

Feb 3 Syngenta AG

* Says 2015 sales $13.4 billion: up one percent at constant exchange rates - 11 percent lower at actual rates due to us dollar strength 

* 2015 ebitda $2.777 bln

* Proposed dividend maintained at chf 11.00 per share

* Syngenta ag says in 2016 our focus will be on further improving profitability in challenging market conditions

* Syngenta ag says targets a release of working capital, which will contribute to an increase in free cash flow for the year to over $1 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)