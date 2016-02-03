BRIEF-Syngenta 2015 EBITDA $2.777 bln

BRIEF-LLB sees net profit of about 104 mln Swiss francs for 2016
* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.
Feb 3 Syngenta AG
* Says 2015 sales $13.4 billion: up one percent at constant exchange rates - 11 percent lower at actual rates due to us dollar strength
* 2015 ebitda $2.777 bln
* Proposed dividend maintained at chf 11.00 per share
* Syngenta ag says in 2016 our focus will be on further improving profitability in challenging market conditions
* Syngenta ag says targets a release of working capital, which will contribute to an increase in free cash flow for the year to over $1 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)